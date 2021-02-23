Brokerages to clock 35% rise in broking income this fiscal; moderate growth in FY22: ICRA

The brokerage industry is expected to clock a record broking income of Rs 27,500-28,500 crore in FY21, a jump of 30-35 per cent compared to Rs 21,000 crore in FY20. The record growth comes on the back of a spurt in retail participation post COVID-19 crash in March 2020 and a resultant pick-up in transaction volumes.

The ICRA sample pool of 12 brokerage companies registered an annualised growth of 34 per cent in broking income and 21 per cent in total revenues in H1 FY2021.

The FY22 outlook for the brokerage industry, however, is "cautiously stable". "The industry growth rate is expected to moderate in FY22 with gradual moderation in transaction volumes. Consequently, ICRA expects industry aggregate broking income of Rs 29,500-30,500 crore (Y-o-Y growth of 7-8 per cent), in FY2022," says Samriddhi Chowdhary, Vice President & Co-head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.

The rating agency notes that many brokerage houses have ventured into other businesses like consumer funding, mortgage lending, commercial real estate lending, etc. "For the purpose of this analysis, the focus has been on capital market performance which continues to dominate the revenue profile."

ALSO READ: HSBC abandons profit targets, bets hopes on wealth management in Asia

Discount brokers gain market share

Large brokerages with strong presence in online broking have increased their market share in the current environment, states ICRA. "As per information from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the top 20 brokerage houses together accounted for about 84 per cent of overall active client accounts as of December 2020, up from 75 per cent as of March 2020 (57 per cent as of March 2019). Discount brokerage houses, however, have been able to garner a predominant share of the new accounts supported by their technology-driven business model. In contrast, some of the traditional brokerage companies had a slow start to the year in terms of new client additions."

With a strong push to the digital onboarding of customers, new client additions in the industry are expected to remain healthy supported by the large untapped market in the retail segment, coupled with favourable demographics, rising financial literacy and increasing smartphone/internet penetration.

"The trend of consolidation is expected to continue with smaller broking players ceding market share to more established broking entities," says ICRA.

ALSO READ: Indian economic recovery entered consolidation phase in January: ICRA

Other key highlights: