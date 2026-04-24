BT Explainer: Why RBI cancelled Paytm Payments Bank’s licence — a breakdown of regulatory lapses, concerns

In a decisive regulatory move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 24, 2026, cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), citing a pattern of compliance failures, governance concerns, and risks to depositor interests. The action, effective Friday, comes after years of escalating scrutiny and restrictions, making it one of the strongest interventions in India’s payments banking space.

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Core issue

At the heart of the RBI’s decision lies continued non-compliance with regulatory norms. The central bank flagged lapses in critical areas such as customer due diligence (KYC), monitoring of transactions, and adherence to prescribed operational standards. These are foundational requirements for any banking entity, particularly one handling public deposits.

The regulator noted that such gaps were not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern, raising concerns about the bank’s ability to operate within the regulatory framework.

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Operations deemed risky for depositors

A key reason for the licence cancellation was the RBI’s assessment that the bank’s affairs were being conducted in a manner “detrimental” to the interests of both the institution and its customers. This is a serious finding under the Banking Regulation Act, indicating potential risks to depositor safety.

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Additionally, the central bank highlighted that the overall management structure and functioning were not aligned with public interest, pointing to deeper governance and oversight issues.

No justification to continue operations

The RBI also concluded that allowing Paytm Payments Bank to continue in its current form would not serve any meaningful public purpose. This effectively signalled a loss of regulatory confidence in the bank’s ability to rectify its shortcomings.

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Such a conclusion typically follows when corrective measures and regulatory interventions fail to produce the desired compliance outcomes.

A long trail of restrictions

The licence cancellation did not come abruptly. Regulatory action against PPBL dates back to March 2022, when the RBI barred the bank from onboarding new customers.

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This was followed by stricter measures in 2024, including:

A ban on accepting fresh deposits

Restrictions on credits and wallet top-ups

Operational limitations on customer accounts

These steps progressively reduced the bank’s business scope, indicating mounting regulatory concerns well before the final decision.

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Winding up and current status

Following the cancellation, the RBI has said it will approach the High Court to initiate winding-up proceedings. The bank is no longer allowed to conduct banking business under the Banking Regulation Act.

However, it will continue limited operations for now—primarily allowing withdrawals of existing deposits and facilitating certain services through partners. Importantly, the RBI has stated that the bank holds sufficient liquidity to repay all depositors, aiming to ensure an orderly resolution.

Broader message

The action underscores the RBI’s firm stance on compliance, governance, and depositor protection. It sends a clear signal that regulatory lapses — especially in areas like KYC and risk management—will not be tolerated, regardless of a company’s scale or market presence.

For the fintech ecosystem, the episode highlights a critical reality: innovation and rapid growth must be backed by strong regulatory discipline.