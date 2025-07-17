Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
corporate
BT India@100: Nitin Gadkari, Arvind Panagariya among key voices to shape India’s reform blueprint

BT India@100: Nitin Gadkari, Arvind Panagariya among key voices to shape India’s reform blueprint

The 4th edition of the flagship summit, presented by the Adani Group, comes under the theme “Blueprint for a Developed Nation.”

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025 4:57 PM IST
BT India@100: Nitin Gadkari, Arvind Panagariya among key voices to shape India’s reform blueprintBusiness Today’s India@100 Summit, set for August 8 in New Delhi, will unveil a reform-focused blueprint led by top voices in the industry and corporate world.

As India nears its 100th year of independence, the roadmap to becoming a global powerhouse is taking center stage. Business Today’s India@100 Summit, set for August 8 in New Delhi, will unveil a reform-focused blueprint—led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Dr. Arvind Panagariya, and Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia—to chart India’s next phase of growth.

Advertisement

The 4th edition of the flagship summit, presented by the Adani Group, comes under the theme “Blueprint for a Developed Nation.” With just over two decades to 2047, the event will explore how India can scale up growth, deepen inclusion, and modernize core sectors while staying rooted in democratic and demographic strengths.

Alongside them, speakers include NK Singh, Dr. Surjit Bhalla, Dr. Arunish Chawla. The summit will discuss reform ideas across governance, education, technology, healthcare, and more, highlighting the interdependence of sectoral progress.

Despite strong digital momentum and rising global leadership, India faces persistent challenges in employment formalization, connectivity, and service access. The summit aims to ground ambition in strategy, and move the conversation toward measurable outcomes.

With 2047 in sight, India@100 is positioned not just as a milestone, but a mission to define the country's long-term development playbook.

Published on: Jul 17, 2025 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today