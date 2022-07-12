BT Master Class: Great Resignation a ‘classic design thinking problem’, says Prof Srikant Datar

Amid the unforeseen times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both businesses and employees are searching for answers to the burning topics around the post-pandemic work and the great reset.

Globally renowned management guru, Professor Srikant Datar, Dean of the Harvard Business School, while speaking at Business Today Master Class, shared his insights around the new trends in management and how businesses can navigate uncertainty in the post-pandemic era.

He highlighted three management practices that are changing in the post-pandemic world. “Firstly, the pandemic has accelerated the speed at which companies are now engaging in digital data. Business is a force for good in the world and the role they can play in society was the second big thing that happened. The third major trend occurred in terms of the future of work. As in all countries, the great reset, some call it great resignation, others call it how exactly should we be thinking about the way in which we would engage individuals inside organisations.” He addressed the great resignation as a ‘classic design thinking problem’, stating companies are going to have to figure out ways in which the development of these individuals (employees) is going to be seen as more important.

Sharing his expertise on the problems of how to get the young talented employees back in the workforce, Professor Datar says “It was actually fascinating to think about what some of the data already shows. It shows on the one hand, individuals wanting this flexibility. But on the other hand, it shows a desire for individuals to want to stay connected in some way to the work that they're doing. And of course, these are sort of contradictory in some sense. As things will work out over the next few months, and perhaps next couple of years, organisations are trying to think about if there (is) some innovative way where you can actually respond to both.”

Addressing the need for upskilling in today’s age, and more so in the absence of technical know-how, Professor Datar explains that one must always think about technology and people as two sides of a coin. “The more you build technology, the more you have to think about what is the impact that's going to have on people? Much of this learning and understanding came from (Mahatma) Gandhiji…My father was part of the freedom struggle, and very much a follower of Gandhiji. So we learned Gandhiji’s seven deadly sins… lesson to absorb. Imagine what would do - science without humanity, the potential for commerce without morality, the potential for knowledge without character. But I think it's crucial that every time we keep raising the bar on what happens with technology, you are at great peril if you ignore the humanity or the connection with people to occur.” Technology such as Web3.0, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, and Edge Computing, will continue to evolve but the risk is if done at the cost of people. Even as these technologies grow, management and thinking about people, will be an important skill.

Hosted by Rahul Kanwal, News Director at AajTak, India Today, and Executive Director at Business Today, the Master Class was attended by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, along with leading business leaders from across the country.