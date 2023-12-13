BT500 Wealth Creators Summit: Hurun India founder lists 4 categories that will create most wealth in next 10 yrs

Who are the wealth creators in India? Is it the second generation entrepreneurs or the startup founders or is it the professionals. Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher, Hurun India that compiles India Rich List every year, has an answer.

Speaking with Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor at Business Today Television, at the BT500 Wealth Creators Summit, hosted on December 13 in Mumbai, Junaid listed out the four categories that will contribute to wealth creation in the coming years. The session, titled ‘The Secret Sauce of Wealth Creation’ also featured Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Mahindra Finance, and Ashish M Gaikwad, VP-GM, HPS & UOP, Honeywell India.

“India is a fantastic story from a wealth creation perspective. Over the next decade, based on our data, you would see more wealth creation happening from four categories. The first is, of course, traditional family businesses, they would continue to grow wealth, they continue to consolidate. Second category is professionals. If you look at Hurun India Rich List almost 65 per cent of the list is 60 years and above. Which means next 10-15 per cent, India is going to witness the biggest intergenerational wealth transfer in India’s history. Professionals are going to play a huge role in wealth creation by the likes of Sundar Pichai or the CEO of DMart,” said Junaid.

The third category, Junaid said, was startup entrepreneurs. Startup is much needed for exponential entrepreneurs, said Junaid. “The last category of people who would generate wealth in India are capital providers, fund managers,” said Junaid.

He said that manufacturing was the top sector to contribute to maximum wealth creation, unlike earlier when it used to be software engineering, chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors. “It is very heartening to see manufacturing-based entrepreneurs creating a significant amount of wealth in the country,” said Junaid.

Junaid also predicted that the overall valuation of BT500 will double in the coming few years.

The Hurun India founder said that their research has found out that there are 700,000 millionaire households in India with $1 million assets at least.

Ramesh Iyer also mentioned how the landscape has changed not only in the Indian metros but also in rural India. He said that earlier rural customers would only buy a tractor but now they buy it with a lot of other things such as the harvester or other equipment. The children of many such farmers, who work in metros in other industries, take leaves to come and contribute to the farming during the harvesting time, said Iyer.

“Lot of companies came to India with the purpose of leveraging the labour cost arbitrage. Nowadays people look at India as a consumption market but that’s a mistake, they need to look at India as a holistic advantage,” pointed out Ashish Gaikwad.

