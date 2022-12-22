Business Today beats Business Standard, Financial Express; records 9.82 million unique visitors in November

India’s leading business news site Business Today has overtaken competitors Business Standard and Financial Express in terms of unique visitors in the month of November. Business Today clocked 9.82 million users in November while Business Standard registered 7.15 million users and Financial Express 6.15 million users.

Trailing behind were also Forbes Digital, Hindu Business Line, CNBC and Bloomberg that clocked 4.15 million, 3.79 million, 2.31 million and 2.30 million respectively in November.

The data for November was revealed by Comscore.

BusinessToday.in, the digital arm of India’s top-most business magazine, Business Today, is part of the India Today Group. The magazine has a prestigious and decades-old history and reputation of cracking some of the most exclusive stories in the fields of economy, finance, and industry.

Business Today is known for its ability to reinvent itself. It is currently available in three formats – print, TV and online. Its robust ecosystem, supported by one of the biggest and most reputable legacy media companies, makes it a force to reckon with and one of the most preferred business news outlets.