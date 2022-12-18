scorecardresearch
Corporate
Feedback

Business Today Golf is back with record participants; corporate barons applaud event

Noted golfer Simi Mehra and former India all-rounder Suresh Raina were the guests of honour

Anju Razdan, Siddharth Sangwan and Saurabh Sood won the ladies, 0 to 14 handicap, and 15 to 24 handicap categories, respectively, in the inaugural 'Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2022-23 edition' at the Classic Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

Golfer Simi Mehra and former India cricketer Suresh Raina were the guests of honour at the prize presentation ceremony held on the Classic course’s clubhouse lawns.

Sports and lifestyle apparel brand Nautica, Indian Oil Corporation, Rajasthan Tourism, and Titan Corporate Business Group were the other sponsors for the event.

“Just started playing. It was fun out here today. This is a great game and I hope more and more people take to it. Thanks to BT Golf for putting together this fabulous event,” Raina said.

“Business Today has always been a great supporter of women's golf, and I believe even after the Covid BT will continue to support women's golf with a similar passion,” said Simi Mehra.

A field of more than 100 golfers, including a sizeable number of women who participated in the tournament's newly introduced ladies division, teed off in chilly conditions but quickly warmed to the task of posting strong scores.

“This is an event I have been looking forward to ever since it was announced,” said MG Motors India Managing Director Rajeev Chaba. “It was a well-organised and well-run event as I expected it to be.”

Anju Razdan of the Zabarwan Foundation won the event with a round that belied her handicap. "Normally, I get close to my handicap, but today was a much better round than I usually play."

Beginning in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf evolved into one of India's most-wanted golf events for the next 22 years with participation from top names from the world of commerce and governance, sports stars and celebrities.

10-handicapper Pooja Ahluwalia was happy to make the most of the perfect day out.

“Other than leaving it short on my approach shots I had a good round,” Ahluwalia said, ”I was especially with my driving, got almost all my drives where they were supposed to go. With such good weather, it was a fun outing overall, and a well-organised tournament.”

Madan Lal, 1983 World Cup winner, former India left-arm spinner and noted commentator Murali Kartik, 1982 Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna awardee Amit Luthra, and former India Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal represented the sporting world.

“I’m a two-handicap and played five-over today so that was not great. Other than that I had a good time,” Kartik said.
 

Published on: Dec 18, 2022, 9:39 PM IST
Posted by: Shubham Singh, Dec 18, 2022, 9:11 PM IST
