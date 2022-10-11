BYD's first offering for India e-SUV 'ATTO 3' launched: gets 521km driving range, bookings open

Chinese automotive manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams), on Tuesday, unveiled its premium electric SUV 'BYD-ATTO 3' in the Indian market, marking the company's official entry into the Indian passenger vehicle market.

BYD has also started accepting bookings for new e-SUV for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and promised that the deliveries for the first 500 units would start from January 2023. However, the price of the car has still not been revealed and is expected to be announced next month. BYD-ATTO 3 will go up against the e-SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, in a statement, said: "We are happy to announce the launch of our much-acclaimed electric SUV in India. With proven and innovative technology, we are on track towards building a stronger ecosystem that facilitates EV adoption in our country. The launch of BYD-ATTO 3 is a step towards this mission. We will constantly contribute to building a greener future.

Looks and design

The new BYD-ATTO 3, in terms of looks, features sharp lines and a strong, sporty posture of the Dragon Face 3.0 design language led by Wolfgang Egger, BYD's Design Director. The new car also gets blacked-out wheel arches, a single prominent shoulder line and 18-inch five-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the new car features full-length LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler and a dual-tone bumper.

The e-SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-pinch features and a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad supporting a 360° holographic transparent imaging system as standard. BYD claims that the panoramic sunroof and imaging system are the largest among the segment.

The ATTO 3 measures 4,445mm in length, 1,875mm in width and 1,615mm in width. The car has a wheelbase of 2,720mm and a boot capacity of 440 litres.

Battery and powertrain

The new e-SUV BYD-ATTO 3 comes equipped with the Blade Battery and is based on the company's born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). The e-SUV also features fast charging from 0 to 80 per cent within 50 mins and has a driving range of 521km according to ARAI tests. The battery capacity of the ATTO 3 is 60.48kWh, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.3 seconds.

Safety and features

In terms of features, BYD-ATTO 3 comes with an L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, and an NFC card key among others. BYD-ATTO 3 also comes equipped with a mobile power station that allows the vehicle to transform into a super mobile power bank and supports power up to 3.3kw.

The car also has features such as wireless phone charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, an 8-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, multi-colour gradient ambient lighting and a PM 2.5 air filter.

Currently, BYD has 24 showrooms across 21 cities in the country and aims to expand to 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. In addition to this, BYD India also plans to participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and debut more products and technologies for the Indian market.