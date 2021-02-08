BYJU'S to be ICC's global partner till 2023

The global cricketing board, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Indian online education startup BYJU'S as its global partner for two years, from 2021- 2023. Under this agreement, BYJU's will partner all ICC events over the period like upcoming men's T20 World Cup in India and women's World Cup in New Zealand. As a global partner, BYJU'S will have in-venue, broadcast and digital rights to all ICC events.

In addition to increased presence at some of the world's biggest sporting events, BYJU'S will work closely with ICC to deepen engagement with cricket enthusiasts via innovative campaigns. BYJU'S became the official jersey partner of the Indian cricket team in 2019.

ICC's Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, "BYJU's has been an ardent supporter of cricket in India and we are glad to be partnering with a strong, young and dynamic Indian brand that has been inspiring millions of students to dream big." Sawhney added that they look forward to its partnership with BYJU'S due to the "convergence of education and sports and hope to reach the hearts and minds of millions of young cricketing enthusiasts".

Founder and CEO of BYJU'S Byju Raveendran said, "Sports is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket, in particular, holds a very special place in our hearts." Talking about his firm's partnership with ICC, Raveendran said, "It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions across the world, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life."

