Byju’s rolls out period, child care leaves for better employee engagement

The start-up ecosystem is turning more attractive for employees with provisions such as period leaves, child-care holidays, etc. being offered. Edtech decacorn Byju’s has announced that it has upgraded its employee leave policy based on flexibility and a better work-life integration. The company has rolled out 12 annual period leaves for women employees and seven days of child care leaves for the workforce with children upto 12 years of age.

In addition, those who wish to avail maternity leaves beyond the paid 26 weeks have been granted 13 more weeks of unpaid leaves.

According to Byju’s updated human resource policy, the leaves can be availed on multiple instances and can also be split into half-day leaves. For new fathers, the number of paternity leaves has been increased from seven to 15 days. This new policy allows new parents the assured flexibility and security to bond with their children in the early years of life, an official handout of the company stated.

Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, Byju’s elaborated on the organisation's well-being framework, "At Byju's, it is our constant endeavour to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and cared for. We are committed to building a healthy and inclusive culture for all employees, and the roll out of this upgraded leave policy is a step in that direction,” he said.

“We look forward to building a more positive and compassionate work environment for today's workforce,” Prakash added.

Workshops on yoga, dance, and art are a few other ways in which Byju's has been promoting the importance of self-care for employees to unplug and recharge.

The organisation has also launched 'Byju’s Let’s Talk', an employee well-ness programme that provides access to 24X7 one-on-one online counselling. Additionally, Byju's also has regular check-ins and virtual meetups where employees can connect with each other, fostering a healthy work culture and an environment of trust and support, the edtech major said.

