Cabinet allows up to 20% FDI in IPO-bound LIC under automatic route: Report

According to the current FDI policy, 74 per cent foreign investment is permitted under the automatic route in the insurance sector

The Cabinet has allowed up to 20 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the upcoming Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO under the automatic route, sources told PTI on Saturday. 

According to the current FDI policy, 74 per cent foreign investment is permitted under the automatic route in the insurance sector. However, these rules do not apply to the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is administered through a separate LIC Act.

