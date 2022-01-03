CAIT demands no dilution in the proposed e-commerce rules

In a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, trade body the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked him to not make any dilutions in the proposed e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).



Voicing sentiments of the trading community, CAIT said, “Any dilution in the proposed e-commerce rules will percolate a strong feeling across the country that the Government has succumbed to some hidden pressures.”



The letter stated that if the ministry eases the rules, the country would think that the Indian e-commerce landscape has been offered to e-tailers to mold and structure as per their advantage.



CAIT claimed that several foreign funded e-commerce companies are indulging into “predatory pricing, deep discounting , loss funding, exclusivity, owning inventory and preferential seller system.”



The provisions for prohibiting deep discounts and flash sales, making e-commerce marketplaces responsible for the quality of goods sold on their platforms, and setting up robust grievance redressal mechanisms by the e-commerce companies should be integral and non-compromising, the letter added.



By listing instances like the marijuana racket busted by the Madhya Pradesh police, and the supply of contraband supplies used to make explosives as in the case of Pulwama in 2020, CAIT also expressed regrets that no action has been taken by the Government so far against the e-commerce giants who were found to be the medium of such supplies.

Also Read: CAIT urges Govt to extend ITR filing deadline, defer GST hike on textiles & footwear

Also Read: Businesses to suffer 60%-70% losses, say traders on Delhi govt’s odd-even rule for shops