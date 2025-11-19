Can Reliance disrupt India’s pet food market? RCPL launches offerings under ‘Waggies’ brand at just ₹199/kg

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has forayed into the petcare market with a new pet food brand called Waggies. The launch was announced in Bengaluru on Wednesday, with the company positioning it as high-quality, science-backed nutrition made affordable for a wider base of pet parents.

RCPL said the brand has been built on extensive scientific research, using formulations that include herbs, DHA for brain development, essential vitamins, and ingredients designed for easy digestion. The idea, the company said, is to bring complete and balanced nutrition to more pets, not only those whose owners buy premium products.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, “Waggies is formulated to deliver superior value — balancing enhanced nutrition with affordability. It comes with key benefits of extra protein, prebiotics for digestive support and it provides balanced all-day energy along with joint health, skin & coat health. We believe every pet must have access to the right nutrition and every pet parent must have access to global quality products without digging deep into their pockets. Developed after deep scientific research and priced at affordable rates, Waggies and Waggies Pro will soon be the most preferred choice for every pet parent.”

RCPL is positioning the brand around the philosophy of “From Few Households to Many.” Prices have been set with that in mind: Waggies starts at ₹199 per kg, while Waggies Pro starts at ₹249. The company is also introducing 100g trial packs at ₹20 to make sampling easier for new buyers.

RCPL said the new brand fits within its larger push to build an FMCG portfolio that blends global standards with local insights and keeps products within reach “at honest prices and within an arm’s length of desire.” Backed by Reliance Industries’ infrastructure and distribution network, the company plans to scale Waggies to more households as part of its long-term consumer strategy.