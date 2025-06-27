Canara Bank hands over Rs 2,283 cr dividend to Centre amid record profits, joins SBI, BoB in robust payouts

Canara Bank, one of India's prominent public sector lenders, has reinforced its financial health by delivering a substantial dividend cheque of Rs 2,283.41 crore to the Government of India. This move is part of a broader trend among major public banks showcasing impressive profitability and a commitment to contributing to national revenues.

The dividend was presented to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by Canara Bank's Managing Director and CEO, K Satyanarayana Raju, accompanied by other senior bank officials. This handover underscores the robust performance of public sector banks this fiscal year.

Canara Bank declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share, equivalent to 200% of its Rs 2 face value, following a record net profit of Rs 17,027 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a significant increase from the previous year's Rs 14,554 crore, reflecting the bank's strong earnings growth.

"This robust dividend payout underscores Canara Bank’s commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders, including the Government of India, its principal shareholder," stated the bank, highlighting its strategic focus on stakeholder value. The bank's efforts to maintain a healthy balance sheet and focus on sustainable growth have been pivotal in achieving these results.

This dividend announcement follows similar declarations by other leading public sector banks. The State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, handed over a dividend cheque of Rs 8,076.84 crore, while Bank of Baroda (BoB) presented Rs 2,762 crore. Both banks have shown record net profits, further indicating the sector's strong performance.

SBI, the country's largest lender, declared a dividend of Rs 15.90 per share, reflecting an increase from the previous year's Rs 13.70. Its net profit surged to Rs 70,901 crore, marking a 16% growth, demonstrating its robust financial standing.

Similarly, BoB declared a dividend of Rs 8.35 per share, representing 418% of its face value, as it reported a net profit of Rs 19,581 crore, a 10.1% annual growth. These figures underscore the sector's contribution to government revenue and economic stability.

These significant payouts by public sector banks emphasise their crucial role in supporting government initiatives and highlight the improved profitability of the sector, showcasing the banks' strategic management and financial prudence. The consistent performance of these banks is vital for sustaining economic growth and ensuring the stability of the financial system. Moreover, these dividends provide essential funds that aid in various governmental projects, illustrating the symbiotic relationship between the banks and the state.