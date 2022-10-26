Cancer-causing Dove dry shampoos available on Amazon; HUL denies selling in India

Despite the HUL claiming it does not sell Dove dry shampoos in India, Business Today has found that the cancer-causing shampoos are easily available online, including on Amazon India.

The dangerous aerosol dry shampoos have been recalled in the US market by the drug regulator after cancer causing element benzene was found in variants of the shampoo.

Dove dry shampoo is manufactured by Unilever - the Anglo-Dutch parent of the local fast moving consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on 21 October issued a recall order to withdraw such products from the market, cautioning customers of their carcinogenic effects.

The products, however, are widely available in India on online portals. On Amazon India, at least two variants of Dove dry shampoo sprays - Dove Dry Shampoo, Fresh Coconut and Dove Dry Shampoo Spray, Fresh & Floral - are available for purchase.

The two shampoos come in 141 gm cans and are priced at Rs 625 each (maximum retail price).

As per details available, the products are manufactured in the US by Unilever and are being imported and marketed in India by a Bengaluru-based company United Distributors.

One of the promoters of the company Business Today reached out to said the company only imported the shampoos to India and did not sell them. The promoter said there were two sellers - BeauteeCity and Beauty Royal - who were selling those products on the e-commerce platform. Business Today has reached out to Amazon India, which hosts these two sellers. The copy will be updated when Amazon India responds.

Located in the Haltsons Compound on the Mysuru Road in Bengaluru, United Distributors has been importing the concerned products at least since July, 2020.

According to US FDA, the Dove dry shampoos - particularly manufactured before October 2021 - contain higher levels of benzene that may cause “leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening”.

Meanwhile, HUL has said the company does not manufacture or sell any dry shampoos in India. “HUL does not manufacture or sell dry shampoos in India. Unilever U.S. and Canada voluntarily recalled select lot codes of dry shampoo produced prior to October 2021 out of abundant caution, after an internal investigation identified elevated levels of benzene. An independent health hazard evaluation concluded that levels of benzene detected do not pose a health risk,” a company spokesperson replied to a detailed questionnaire sent by Business Today.

HUL, however, has declined to comment on the two Dove dry shampoos being sold in the India market on Amazon.

Benzene is primarily used in such aerosol dry shampoos as a propellent agent inside the cans. Dry shampoos are usually packed in high cans and are sprayed over hairs. Apart from convenience, dry shampoos are used in water scarce regions as they do not require usage of water to wash hairs.

Apart from Dove, US FDA said it has issued voluntary recall order for other Unilever brand of products like “Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene”.

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue,” the US FDA further added in its order.

Also read: Beware of Dove, Tresemmé ! Unilever recalls products, says contaminated by cancer-causing chemical

Also read: Dove, Tresemmé, Nexxus: Why dry shampoos are being recalled?