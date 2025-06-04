Candere Hurun List 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Shanti Ekambaram leads India’s top women professionals

Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has emerged as the top woman professional in the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List—a landmark report celebrating India’s most influential women across business, philanthropy, and innovation. At 62, Ekambaram leads a ₹3.82 lakh crore enterprise and is credited with spearheading digital banking and driving financial inclusion.

The list, a joint effort by Candere and Hurun India, spotlights 97 exceptional women across five foundational pillars—Wealth Creation, Value Creation, Philanthropy, Start-ups, and Culture. Among the standout names joining Ekambaram in the professionals category are several top-ranking leaders who collectively represent over Rs 11.7 lakh crore in enterprise value.

In the list, the Financial Services sector has emerged as the most represented sector with 23 women leaders, followed closely by the Consumer Goods sector with 18 female leaders.

Second on the list is Parminder Chopra (57), Chairperson and Managing Director of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), which oversees assets worth ₹1.44 lakh crore. She is credited with steering the energy financier through a critical phase of renewables-led growth.

Vibha Padalkar (56), Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life Insurance, has helped position the company as a market leader in life insurance, leveraging strategic expansion and digital transformation.

From the beverages industry, Hina Nagarajan (59), Managing Director and CEO of United Spirits (Diageo India), leads an ₹1.06 lakh crore enterprise and has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s premiumisation strategy.

First-Generation wealth creators

At the top stands Radha Vembu (52) of Zoho with Rs 55,300 crore, building one of India’s strongest SaaS stories. Close behind is Jayshree Ullal (63) of Arista Networks, redefining cloud infrastructure from Silicon Valley. Others include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (71) of Biocon, Falguni Nayar (61) of Nykaa, and Neha Narkhede (41) of Confluent. Indra Nooyi (69), though retired, continues to wield global influence, while Juhi Chawla (57) adds Bollywood-to-business muscle through Knight Riders Sports.

Next-Generation leaders

Women inheriting legacy businesses are modernising them for global scale. Roshni Nadar Malhotra (43) leads the group with HCL Technologies valued at ₹4.87 lakh crore. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Nisaba Godrej, the Reddy sisters (Apollo Hospitals), Vinita Gupta (Lupin), and Farah Malik Bhanji (Metro Brands) collectively drive over Rs 12 lakh crore in enterprise value.

Timeless icons

Enduring impact defines this group. At 87, artist Arpita Singh is the list’s eldest honouree. Anu Aga (82), Meena Sethi (80), Preetha Reddy (67), and Shanti Ekambaram herself reflect how influence deepens across decades, leaving a legacy that spans sectors and generations.