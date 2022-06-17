Capex of listed companies, govt may exceed Rs 21 lakh crore in FY23: ICICI Securities

Combined capital expenditure (capex) of listed corporates together with the government may double from Rs 10-12 lakh crore in FY16-FY18 to over Rs 21 lakh crore in FY23, according to ICICI Securities.

The brokerage firm believes that the latest data for private companies in the listed space is now showing traction with aggregate capex rising to Rs 6.3 lakh crore in FY22 from Rs 5.5 lakh crore in FY21.

“Also, combined government capex rose to Rs 11.1 lakh crore in FY22 and is likely to exceed Rs 14 lakh crore in FY23E going by Budget estimates,” ICICI Securities said in a report.

Over the period FY12-FY21, the investment rate in the country had pulled down by ‘private industrial corporates’ and ‘household investment in real estate’ with their combined share in gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) dropping from 59 per cent in FY12 to 40 per cent in FY21 as per the national accounts statistics.

The brokerage further added that GFCF and construction activity growth is outpacing the nominal GDP growth during the current recovery phase in the economy. This indicates that the capex activity is also robust outside corporate and government institutions, which largely encompasses the investment of households into real estate.

However, ICICI Securities added that the services sector, especially the contact intensive part, is yet to recover fully from the COVID-19 pandemic and it could see a lag in investments. On the other hand, communications and IT services will continue to grow in a robust manner.

“The said trends are reflected in the ‘investment rate’ along with construction activity leading the GDP recovery post FY21,” the brokerage said adding that elevated commodity prices and rising interest rates could be potential risks.

“Empirical evidence does not indicate any negative correlation between elevated prices and investment rate while the weighted average interest rates on outstanding and fresh INR loans are still relatively low,” ICICI Securities said.

At present, some of the key drivers for the capex cycle in the country are buoyant animal spirits in capital-intensive sectors such as energy, power, mining, infrastructure, construction materials, real estate, digital infrastructure and PLI-incentivised sectors. Ample availability of financial resources (internal cash generation, tax buoyancy and bank credit) and relatively low-interest rates and rising capacity utilisation (74.5 per cent in Q4FY22) and credit growth (11.2 per cent in May 22) are among the other key factors that may push capex cycle going ahead.

