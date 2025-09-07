Business Today
Car prices drop by up to ₹3.5 lakh: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra slash rates. Details inside

Starting September 22, Hyundai is leading the pack with across-the-board reductions. The Tucson gets the biggest cut at ₹2,40,303, followed by the Venue (₹1,23,659), i20 (₹98,053), and Exter (₹89,209).

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2025 4:25 PM IST
Car prices drop by up to ₹3.5 lakh: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra slash rates. Details insideEven entry-level models like the Grand i10 Nios (₹73,808) and Aura (₹78,465) are now significantly more affordable.

Planning a new car this festive season? You could save up to ₹3.5 lakh. Hyundai, Toyota, Tata, and others have rolled out massive price cuts after a GST overhaul, making this one of the best times in years to drive home a new car. From budget hatchbacks to premium SUVs, prices are dropping fast.

Starting September 22, Hyundai is leading the pack with across-the-board reductions. The Tucson gets the biggest cut at ₹2,40,303, followed by the Venue (₹1,23,659), i20 (₹98,053), and Exter (₹89,209). Even entry-level models like the Grand i10 Nios (₹73,808) and Aura (₹78,465) are now significantly more affordable.

Full Hyundai price cuts:

  • Tucson: ₹2,40,303
  • Venue: ₹1,23,659
  • Venue N Line: ₹1,19,390
  • i20 N Line: ₹1,08,116
  • i20: ₹98,053
  • Exter: ₹89,209
  • Aura: ₹78,465
  • Grand i10 Nios: ₹73,808
  • Creta: ₹72,145
  • Creta N Line: ₹71,762
  • Alcazar: ₹75,376
  • Verna: ₹60,640

Tata Motors discounts:

Tata’s cuts reach up to ₹1.55 lakh on the Nexon, with notable reductions on other bestsellers like:

  • Altroz: ₹1,10,000
  • Safari: ₹1,45,000
  • Harrier: ₹1,40,000
  • Punch: ₹85,000
  • Tigor: ₹80,000
  • Tiago: ₹75,000
  • Curvv: ₹65,000

Mahindra price reductions:

  • Mahindra’s diesel SUVs get big cuts, including:
  • XUV3XO Diesel: ₹1,56,000
  • Thar: ₹1,00,000+
  • Scorpio-N: ₹1,45,000
  • XUV700: ₹1,43,000

Renault Models:

Renault is targeting its budget-conscious lineup with:

  • Kiger: ₹96,395
  • Triber: ₹53,695
  • Kwid: ₹40,095–₹57,000 (variant-dependent)

Toyota’s big slashes:

Toyota tops the discount chart with up to ₹3.49 lakh off on the Fortuner. Other big cuts include:

  • Legender: ₹3,34,000
  • Hilux: ₹2,52,000
  • Vellfire: ₹2,78,000
  • Innova Crysta: ₹1,80,000
  • Innova Hycross: ₹1,15,000
  • Camry: ₹1,01,000
  • Urban Cruiser Hyryder: ₹65,400
  • Glanza: ₹85,300

Published on: Sep 7, 2025 4:25 PM IST
