Car prices drop by up to ₹3.5 lakh: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra slash rates. Details inside

Planning a new car this festive season? You could save up to ₹3.5 lakh. Hyundai, Toyota, Tata, and others have rolled out massive price cuts after a GST overhaul, making this one of the best times in years to drive home a new car. From budget hatchbacks to premium SUVs, prices are dropping fast.

Starting September 22, Hyundai is leading the pack with across-the-board reductions. The Tucson gets the biggest cut at ₹2,40,303, followed by the Venue (₹1,23,659), i20 (₹98,053), and Exter (₹89,209). Even entry-level models like the Grand i10 Nios (₹73,808) and Aura (₹78,465) are now significantly more affordable.

Full Hyundai price cuts:

Tucson: ₹2,40,303

Venue: ₹1,23,659

Venue N Line: ₹1,19,390

i20 N Line: ₹1,08,116

i20: ₹98,053

Exter: ₹89,209

Aura: ₹78,465

Grand i10 Nios: ₹73,808

Creta: ₹72,145

Creta N Line: ₹71,762

Alcazar: ₹75,376

Verna: ₹60,640

Tata Motors discounts:

Tata’s cuts reach up to ₹1.55 lakh on the Nexon, with notable reductions on other bestsellers like:

Altroz: ₹1,10,000

Safari: ₹1,45,000

Harrier: ₹1,40,000

Punch: ₹85,000

Tigor: ₹80,000

Tiago: ₹75,000

Curvv: ₹65,000

Mahindra price reductions:

Mahindra’s diesel SUVs get big cuts, including:

XUV3XO Diesel: ₹1,56,000

Thar: ₹1,00,000+

Scorpio-N: ₹1,45,000

XUV700: ₹1,43,000

Renault Models:

Renault is targeting its budget-conscious lineup with:

Kiger: ₹96,395

Triber: ₹53,695

Kwid: ₹40,095–₹57,000 (variant-dependent)

Toyota’s big slashes:

Toyota tops the discount chart with up to ₹3.49 lakh off on the Fortuner. Other big cuts include: