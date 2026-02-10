Carlyle acquires majority stake in Edelweiss housing arm Nido for Rs 2,100 crore

Global private equity major Carlyle will acquire a strategic majority stake in Nido Home Finance, the housing finance arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, through an investment of Rs 2,100 crore, marking one of the largest deals in India’s affordable housing finance space in recent years.

Under the transaction, investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners will pick up a 45% stake in Nido from Edelweiss through a secondary purchase and simultaneously infuse fresh primary capital of ₹1,500 crore into the company. The deal will result in Carlyle becoming the majority shareholder, while Edelweiss will continue to retain a significant minority stake in the housing finance business.

Founded in 2010, Nido Home Finance is among India’s leading housing finance companies focused on the affordable and mass-market segments. The company has a wide national footprint, operating across more than 800 talukas, with a strong presence in rural and semi-urban markets. As of now, Nido manages assets under management (AUM) of about ₹4,804 crore and has built a franchise centred on first-time home buyers and self-employed borrowers who remain underpenetrated by traditional lenders.

The transaction is aimed at strengthening Nido’s balance sheet and accelerating its next phase of growth at a time when India’s housing finance sector is witnessing strong structural demand. Rising affordability, sustained policy support for housing, and the deepening of formal credit in smaller towns have created a long-term growth runway for lenders focused on the affordable segment.

For Edelweiss, the partnership with Carlyle aligns with its stated strategy of unlocking value in its businesses while bringing in long-term strategic partners. The capital infusion is expected to support faster loan book expansion, technology investments, and deeper penetration in underserved geographies.

“This investment is a key milestone for Nido and brings in a high-quality, long-term partner to accelerate its growth journey,” Edelweiss Chairman and Managing Director Rashesh Shah said. He added that Nido is well positioned to benefit from the strong demand environment in housing finance, supported by improving access to formal credit and rising home ownership aspirations.

Carlyle, which has been investing in India for over two decades, said the deal reflects its conviction in the country’s housing finance opportunity. The global investment firm has prior experience in the segment through investments in companies such as PNB Housing Finance and HDFC. As part of the transaction, Aditya Puri, senior advisor to Carlyle in Asia and former CEO of HDFC Bank, will also participate as an investor, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.

“We are excited to partner with Edelweiss to support Nido’s expansion, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets where housing remains a critical national priority,” said Sunil Kaul, Partner and Asia Financial Services Sector Lead at Carlyle. He noted that Carlyle would leverage its operational expertise to help strengthen governance and risk management frameworks at Nido to ensure sustainable long-term growth.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, National Housing Bank, Competition Commission of India and other customary conditions. Once completed, the deal is expected to further intensify competition in India’s affordable housing finance space, as well-capitalised lenders vie to tap the next wave of home ownership growth.