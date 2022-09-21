CBI gives clean chit to Niira Radia over taped conversations case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to corporate lobbyist Niira radia in a case pertaining to 8,000 odd taped conversations. The central agency initiated 14 ‘preliminary enquiries’ to probe the contents of these taped conversations by the Income Tax department. The preliminary enquiries were closed as no case was made out.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing the Niira Radia vs Ratan Tata case. In this petition, the 84-year-old industrialist has sought his right to privacy after telephonic conversations between lobbyist Niira Radia and other individuals including the Tata Group boss were published by media outlets.

Lawyers appearing in the case include Siddharth Luthra, ASG Aishwarya Bhati and Prashant Bhushan. During the course of the hearing, ASG Bhati said nothing is left after the right to privacy judgement has come, while adding there was an order to conduct a CBI inquiry in the case earlier as well. Counsel for petitioner Prashant Bhushan, however, conveyed to the bench that he is busy with other cases and wants this to be argued, leading the bench to pass over the case.