CCI approves Reliance’s acquisition of METRO Cash & Carry India; check details here 

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Reliance Retail Venture’s (RRVL) acquisition of the food wholesaler METRO Cash & Carry India. RRVL is a subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL). The competition body confirmed the development in a tweet.

The CCI tweeted, “C-2023/02/1000 Commission approves acquisition of METRO Cash and Carry India Private Limited by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.”

In December 2022, RIL said that RRVL signed agreements to fully acquire METRO Cash and Carry India for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore. As part of this acquisition, Reliance Retail will be able to utilise METRO India’s network of stores in cities like Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Guntur, Hyderabad, Hubballi, Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nasik, Surat, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

RRVL will also get access to registered kirana stores, institutional customers, and a strong supplier network besides leveraging METRO India’s supply chain networks. The retail wing of Reliance Industries will also be able to secure METRO Cash & Carry India’s hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) clients, as per an exchange filing at the time.

The development comes almost a week after an RRVL subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) launched the iconic beverage brand Campa in three new flavours– Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, and Campa Orange– in the sparkling beverage category. RIL had acquired Campa from Pure Drinks Group for nearly Rs 22 crore last year.

