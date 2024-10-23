CCI awaits formal evidence to launch probe against quick commerce players

Even as there are increasing calls to look into the operational models and practices of quick commerce firms, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is yet to get any formal evidence or data regarding any anti-competitive behaviour.

According to sources, while the CCI has received representations on the issue, it cannot launch an enquiry or investigation without definite evidence. “The CCI is in receipt of letters alleging malpractices and anti-competitive practices by quick commerce companies. However, it is yet to receive any definite data or evidence with regard to this, without which it cannot pursue an investigation,” said a highly placed source.

Several retailers’ and distributors’ associations have in recent months raised concerns over anti-competitive practices such as deep discounting and predatory pricing as well as quick delivery models adopted by quick commerce firms such as Blinkit and Zepto.

Recently, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has also written to CCI urging it to launch a comprehensive investigation into operational models of quick commerce platforms and whether they are in line with foreign direct investment norms. Further, it has also concerns about alleged practices of ‘predatory pricing’ and ‘deep discounting’ that leads to monopolistic tendencies by such quick commerce firms.

Previously, local retailers had also approached the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, which had then requested the CCI to investigate these quick commerce platforms.

Quick commerce firms with their fast delivery models and discounts and wide variety of products are becoming a mainstream for consumers, who often prefer ordering from them, rather than through the local retailer or brick and mortar store.

According to the study by Bajaj Finserv AMC, The contribution of quick commerce platforms to the online grocery market is anticipated to surge from 10% to around 45% in the coming years, reflecting the desire of urban consumers to opt for convenience amid rapid urbanisation.