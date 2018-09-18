CCI imposes total penalty of Rs 38 crore on 18 sugar mills

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the anti-trust regulator -- has imposed a total penalty of Rs 38 crore on 18 sugar mills and two associations for rigging the bids of a joint tender floated by oil marketing companies -- HPCL, BPCL and IOCL -- in January 2013 for procurement of ethanol for blending with petrol.

The two associations are Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) and Ethanol Manufacturers Association of India (EMAI).

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by India Glycols Limited and five other informants.

The case pertains to a joint tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the supply of ethanol to comply with the government's mandatory 5 per cent blending norms.

The complainant -- India Glycol -- accused ISMA and EMAI of persuading the OMCs to come-out with a Joint Tender for the purpose of procuring ethanol. It alleged that the joint tendering was an agreement amongst horizontal players, to procure ethanol from various suppliers in breach of the competition laws, causing adverse effect on competition within India in supply and distribution of ethanol.

It was also alleged that the sugar manufacturers, who had participated in the tender, manipulated the bids by quoting similar rates and in some cases identical rates through an understanding and collective action, in violation of the competition laws.

CCI in its order observed that the bidders acted in collusion to eliminate competition and also manipulated the bidding process.