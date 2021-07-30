CCI notice to FB, WhatsApp: Delhi HC extends deadline to file replies till Aug 27

The Delhi High Court on Friday extended the deadline given to social media giant Facebook and its messaging platform WhatsApp till August 27 to file their replies to the notice issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) regarding the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

The HC was hearing pleas filed by the social media firms against the CCI's inquiry into WhatsApp's new privacy policy. The CCI had said in the past that WhatsApp's new privacy policy will lead to excessive data collection and "stalking" of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh was informed that Additional Solicitor Aman Lekhi, who was representing CCI, was not available so the CCI sought an adjournment of the hearing. The bench adjourned the hearing till August 27.

"We have no problem with adjourning the matter if CCI does not insist on us filing a reply to their showcause notice," said senior lawyer Harish Salve, who was representing WhatsApp.

To this, Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh replied that there was no question of extending the time given to file the reply as the firms had joined the investigation.

WhatsApp and Facebook have challenged the CCI's June 4 notice in which the commission had asked them to furnish certain information regarding the inquiry being conducted by it into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

Last month, the Delhi High Court had refused to order a stay on the notices sent to WhatsApp and Facebook by the CCI.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp had earlier said it had voluntarily decided to halt implementation of its new privacy policy till India's Personal Data Protection Bill would be passed.

