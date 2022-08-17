CCPA slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on Flipkart for selling defective pressure cookers  

Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against e-commerce giant Flipkart for allowing sale of pressure cookers in breach of mandatory standards. Total 598 pressure cookers sold via Flipkart did not conform to mandatory standards.

CCPA has also directed Flipkart to notify consumers that the products will be recalled and reimburse their payments besides submitting a compliance report in 45 days.

This is not the only time CCPA has fined an e-commerce firm for selling pressure cookers without mandatory standards. It also passed an order against Amazon for allowing the sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation to mandatory standards on August 4.

Amazon was also directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. Total 2,265 pressure cookers sold via Amazon did not conform to mandatory standards.

The CCPA order read, “Amazon also directed to pay penalty of Rs 1,00,000 for allowing sale of pressure cookers in violation to QCO (Quality Control Order) and violating the rights of consumers.”