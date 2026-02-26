CEAT Limited has secured a score of 69 in the 2025 edition of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), underscoring its performance across key environmental, social and governance (ESG) parameters.

The annual CSA evaluates companies on a wide range of ESG criteria and benchmarks them against industry peers worldwide. In an investment environment where sustainability metrics increasingly influence capital allocation and corporate reputation, such scores are closely tracked by global investors.

According to the company, the score of 69 places CEAT among the top 4% in the global auto components industry within S&P’s ESG coverage universe.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, in a post on X (formally twitter) said that the company’s performance puts it ahead of major global tyre manufacturers including Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental and Yokohama, as well as all tyre companies in India.

“Thrilled to announce that CEAT has achieved S&P Global ESG Score of 69% in 2025 placing us among top 4% in the global auto component industry in S&P ESG coverage universe, ahead of tyre majors like Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental and Yokohama and all tyre companies in India,” Goenka wrote.

Sustainability roadmap

CEAT has outlined a series of sustainability goals, including a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% and increase the use of sustainable materials to 40% by 2030. The company is also a member of the ‘Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber’, an industry initiative focused on responsible sourcing and improved environmental and social practices in the natural rubber supply chain.

Separately, CEAT received an ESG rating of 66 in the ‘Aspiring’ category for FY2025 from NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Limited, based on publicly available disclosures.

What is S&P Global ESG Score?

The S&P Global ESG Score is a sustainability rating assigned to companies by S&P Global based on their performance across Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

It is derived primarily from the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) — an annual evaluation that measures how well companies manage sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

How it works

The ESG Score is calculated using:

Environmental factors: Climate strategy, carbon emissions, energy efficiency, water use, waste management.

Social factors: Employee practices, diversity, human rights, community impact, supply chain standards.

Governance factors: Board structure, executive pay, ethics, compliance, risk management.

Companies are scored on a scale (typically 0–100), with higher scores indicating stronger ESG performance relative to industry peers.

Why it matters

Used by institutional investors and asset managers for investment decisions.

Helps identify companies that are more resilient to long-term environmental and regulatory risks.

Influences inclusion in sustainability-focused indices and funds.

Enhances corporate reputation and stakeholder confidence.

In short, the S&P Global ESG Score reflects how well a company integrates sustainability into its business strategy and operations compared to others in the same industry.