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Centre fast-tracks HMT revival plan; ₹2,000 crore package under consideration 

Centre fast-tracks HMT revival plan; ₹2,000 crore package under consideration 

The move comes as the government looks to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity and revive strategically important public-sector industrial assets.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 3:49 PM IST
Centre fast-tracks HMT revival plan; ₹2,000 crore package under consideration HMT, once among India's prominent engineering and manufacturing companies, has faced prolonged financial and operational challenges over the years (AI generated)

The Centre has stepped up efforts to revive state-owned engineering major Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), with the government fast-tracking a revival plan involving an investment of more than ₹2,000 crore, government sources said.

Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy has submitted a proposal for the revival package to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sources said.

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The proposal is expected to be taken up by the Union Cabinet soon.

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 The proposed package is aimed at strengthening HMT’s existing manufacturing capabilities and providing a fresh push to the company’s operations.

HMT, once among India’s prominent engineering and manufacturing companies, has faced prolonged financial and operational challenges over the years. The proposed revival plan is expected to focus on making better use of the company’s existing manufacturing infrastructure and capabilities.

The move comes as the government looks to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity and revive strategically important public-sector industrial assets.

Further details of the proposed investment, including the allocation across HMT’s manufacturing operations and the structure of the revival package, are expected to emerge once the proposal moves through the Cabinet approval process.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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