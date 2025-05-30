Centre orders IndiGo to exit Turkish Airlines lease deal by August 31

The Centre has directed IndiGo to terminate its lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines within three months, marking a significant move against the Turkish carrier.

This development follows the recent cancellation of security clearance for Celebi Aviation, a Turkish ground-handling firm that was operating at nine major airports in India, including Delhi.

IndiGo currently flies two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft acquired through a wet lease from Turkish Airlines. While the lease was valid until May 31, the airline had approached the Civil Aviation Ministry to extend the arrangement by another six months. The request was turned down.

In a formal communication, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that IndiGo’s lease permit for the two Turkish aircraft expired on May 31. The regulator clarified that the ministry rejected the extension proposal and instead offered a short-term relief.

“To avoid immediate disruption to passenger services, a final three-month extension has been granted until August 31,” the DGCA said. It also made clear that this extension will not be renewed under any circumstances.

"Indigo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months up to 31.08.2025 for these damp-leased aircraft, based on the undertaking from the airline that, they will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airlines within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations," the statement said.

IndiGo also maintains a codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

In the beginning of 2023, IndiGo signed a wet lease contract with Turkish Airlines in order to address capacity constraints caused by the grounding of its Airbus A320neo fleet due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues. The Boeing 777s that were leased, capable of accommodating up to 500 passengers each, were instrumental in maintaining IndiGo's international flight services.

The airline had requested a six-month extension under a new policy permitting airlines to wet lease aircraft for an initial six-month period, extendable for an additional six months by the regulator. IndiGo secured the lease of these planes in November of last year.

After India's geopolitical tensions with Pakistan and Turkey's support to Pakistan, DGCA only approved half of the duration on Friday.