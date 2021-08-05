Centre tables bill to withdraw 2012 retrospective tax amendments after pressure from Cairn

In a major relief for Cairn and Vodafone, the government today introduced the Taxation Law Amendments Bill, 2021, which provides for withdrawal of retrospective amendments made in 2012.

The Bill is aimed at settling the issue of arbitration. As per the provision of the Bill, no retro tax demand will be raised for indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012.

"The Taxation Amendments Bill being introduced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha is about withdrawing the retrospective amendment made in 2012. (This will have) a big impact for Videophone and Cairns. This will settle the issue of arbitration as under the Indian Income Tax Act itself, no tax is leviable. Full amount of tax will have to be refunded but without interest as a specific provision inserted of no interest on such refund," CA Ved Jain, former President, ICAI, said.

The issue of taxability of gains, arising from the transfer of assets located in India through the transfer of the shares of a foreign company, was a subject matter of protracted litigation.



The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that gains arising from indirect transfer of Indian assets are not taxable under the extant provisions of the Act. By passing the verdict, the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, were amended by the Finance Act, 2012, with the retrospective effect, to clarify that gains arising from the sale of the share of a foreign company are taxable in India if such share, directly or indirectly, derives its value substantially from the assets located in India.

The Finance Act, 2012, also provided for validation of demand, etc, under the Income-tax Act, 1961, for cases relating to indirect transfer of Indian assets. Pursuant thereto, the income tax demand had been raised in 17 cases.