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Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata held secret talk on Sunday; meeting ended without resolution: Report

Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata held secret talk on Sunday; meeting ended without resolution: Report

The meeting took place before Noel Tata wrote to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay challenging the decisions made at the September 17 board meeting, including Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 8:20 AM IST
Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata held secret talk on Sunday; meeting ended without resolution: ReportTata Sons boardroom tussle: Chandra and Noel held secret meeting

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata reportedly held a secret meeting on Sunday at Noel Tata’s south Mumbai residence to address the leadership rift within the conglomerate. The discussions apparently ended without a resolution.

According to a report in The Economic Times that cited sources, the meeting on October 25 was arranged by former Tata group veteran NA Soonawala. It focused on Tata Sons’ listing, a proposed buyout of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s stake, and Chandrasekaran’s tenure as chairman.

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Both sides agreed to continue the dialogue, the report added.

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However, the following day, Noel Tata wrote to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay challenging the decisions made at the September 17 board meeting, including Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. He questioned the procedures, voting requirements, and potential conflicts of interest, and requested the meeting’s recording, final minutes, and voting records.

The Sunday meeting was the first between the two sides since the September 17 board meeting, which approved Chandrasekaran’s second five-year term starting February 2027 and supported Tata Sons’ listing. Noel Tata opposed both decisions.

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Former group executives S Ramadorai, Ishaat Hussain, and R Gopalakrishnan, along with insiders including Aloo Tata and Geetanjali Kirloskar, are understood to have encouraged the meeting, as per the report.

During the discussions, Noel Tata reiterated that Tata Sons should remain privately held and proposed offering the Shapoorji Pallonji Group Rs 25,000 crore through partial monetisation of its 18.4% stake. Chandrasekaran said the company would consider the proposal but noted that a listing could complicate the matter. He added that the listing was not under his control and was due to regulatory requirements imposed by the Reserve Bank of India, as mentioned in the report.

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Noel Tata also argued that Chandrasekaran should retire at 65, in line with group policy. Chandrasekaran said he would abide by the policy but needed to complete major projects at Tata Electronics, Air India, and Tata Digital.

Noel Tata has reportedly indicated he may take the reappointment issue to court if it remains unresolved.

The Tata Trusts, which hold about 66% of Tata Sons, oppose a listing, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group supports it as a means to improve transparency and monetise its investment. Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata did not respond to queries.

DON'T MISS | FM Sitharaman responds to Rahul Gandhi over Tata Sons row: 'Refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere'

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 8:19 AM IST
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