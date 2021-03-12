scorecardresearch
Chinese market regulator fines 12 companies including Tencent for 'monopolistic' behaviour

The State Administration for Market Regulation said that the companies include Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, and a ByteDance-backed firm

China's market regulator said on Friday it has fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday that the companies include Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, and a ByteDance-backed firm.

Baidu, Tencent, ByteDance and Didi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

