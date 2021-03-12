Chinese market regulator fines 12 companies including Tencent for 'monopolistic' behaviour

Specials
China's market regulator said on Friday it has fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours.
The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday that the companies include Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, and a ByteDance-backed firm.
Baidu, Tencent, ByteDance and Didi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
