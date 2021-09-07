Chinese prosecutors drop case against ex-Alibaba worker accused of sexual assault

Chinese language prosecutors have dropped a case towards a former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd worker accused of sexually assaulting a feminine colleague, saying that they had decided he had dedicated forcible indecency however not against the law

The worker, recognized by his surname Wang, was detained by police final month after a feminine Alibaba worker posted an 11-page account on Alibaba’s intranet saying a supervisor and a shopper sexually assaulted her throughout a enterprise journey to Japanese China’s Jinan metropolis.

She stated superiors and human assets didn’t take her report significantly, triggering a fierce public backlash towards the e-commerce big, which later fired Wang and suspended different executives. Prosecutors have, nonetheless, accredited the arrest of the shopper who has been recognized by his surname Zhang.

Reuters was unable to succeed in Wang or Zhang for remark. Alibaba stated in response to the choice by prosecutors that it has a zero-tolerance coverage for sexual misconduct.

Alibaba dismissed 10 workers for sharing display screen pictures of the feminine colleague’s account of sexual assault allegations, Bloomberg Information reported final month, citing individuals aware of the matter.