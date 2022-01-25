Cipla Q3 results: Consolidated PAT falls marginally to Rs 729 cr

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday reported a marginal fall of 2.5 per cent year-on-year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 729 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 748 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from sale of products rose nearly 6 per cent to Rs 5,443 crore versus Rs 5,154 crore a year ago

Last year, the Mumbai-based firm had eceived emergency use authorisation (EUA) permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch antiviral drug Molnupiravir in the country to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

The company had then said that it planned to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu.

The company has adequate manufacturing capacities and a solid distribution mechanism in place to ensure speedy access to this effective treatment pan India, it had added.

Ahead of the quarter results, shares of Cipla closed 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 904.10 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.