Clothing brands & consumers are more price conscious after pandemic: CMAI

Both apparel brands and consumers have become more price conscious now than before the pandemic, according to Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), even though the badly hit sector is poised to clock 75-80 per cent of pre-pandemic revenues by FY22 on the back of a strong recovery.

Brands are looking at tweaking their design specifications to become more price competitive, the grouping’s chief mentor Rahul Mehta told Business Today. CMAI represents 20,000 apparel retailers and manufacturers. “As it is apparel brands are finding it difficult because our raw material costs have gone up 25-30 per cent, adding pressure on pricing and margins. Yarn prices, packaging prices and logistics costs have all gone up.”

Besides, most brands have also learnt to work with lesser inventory, finance and manpower than before the pandemic, the timelines have become shorter and there is greater pressure to avoid excess stocking, he added. “Earlier, one didn’t bother too much if the workforce was 100 when you actually needed only 80-85. One could live with that extra manpower. Now, people are saying, ‘If we can do with 85, why do we have 86?’.” This is impacting the workflow systems, he said.

Last week, CRISIL Ratings estimated that the brick-and-mortar apparel retail sector’s revenue will grow at an average of 20-25 per cent year-on-year in FY22, after declining 40 per cent year-on-year in FY21 because of Covid-19. This was an upward revision of their previous estimate of 15-20 per cent growth.

The sector was badly hit during the pandemic as large parts of the workforce was restricted to their homes for better part of the past two financial years. “The sharp recovery seen in the second and third quarters this fiscal, and the expected healthy performance in the fourth quarter, will propel revenue to 75-80 per cent of the pre-pandemic level,” CRISIL Ratings Senior Director Anuj Sethi had said in the note.

The ratings agency had based its analysis on 35 apparel retailers which account for a fourth of the sector’s revenue. Of these, the top eight apparel retailers, representing a fifth of the sector’s revenue, have seen strong recovery in the first nine months of this fiscal, with revenue growing 55-60 per cent on-year on higher festive and wedding sales, it noted.

Mehta also attributed the strong recovery to positive consumer sentiments, lesser fear of catching the infection and the gradual return-to-office plans. But, he said, consumers are going to be more conscious of the value of what they buy. “Brands will have to convince the consumer that the shirt is worth that Rs 5,000 or Rs 7,000. The middle class is going to spend a little less on clothes.”