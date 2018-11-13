Naveen Patnaik calls out industry veterans to plan a long-term strategy for investment in Odisha

At the second edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018, Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared his vision to make Odisha manufacturing hub of South Asia. He called out to the industry veterans to plan a long-term strategy for investment in the state over the next 10 years. Answering questions from the key stakeholders, he said:

On Odisha's potential

"Indeed, we do have a lot of potential. We have historic temples, huge coast line of almost 500 kilometres. We have great Chilika Lake, wonderful beaches, wildlife parks. We are working very hard in tourism sector and it's certainly been getting here, coming up very well."

On skill development

"We have an excellent policy for skill development. We have a partnership with Singapore to which almost a 100 teachers went. In fact, we are working so hard on it that we want people to say: Are you skilled in Odisha?"

On environment

"As far as environment is concerned, the Odias are very tree-loving people, and Odisha is one of the few states where tree cover has grown more than the national average."

On health policy

"As far as health is concerned, we have a new health policy, which is no health insurance as you can call it. While the Union Government's health policy is just for people below poverty line, our health coverage is for everyone."

On investment

"As far as investment is concerned, we want to take advantage of the natural assets, what we have. Minerals assets should be developed and bring jobs to our people. Apart from minerals, we would also like to develop industry in many other areas. We are certainly succeeding in that."

On sports

"Sports is for the youth and youth is for the future. So investment in sport is investment in youth and investment in youth is investment for future. We have been developing sports facilities. I would like to thank Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla for the state-of-the-art Shooting Institute. I hope that we can produce many great players. And you all know in this month, we are having the Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar."