Coal India Q3: Net profit jumps 48% to Rs 4,558 cr; 2nd interim dividend declared

Coal India Limited (CIL) on Monday reported a 47.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,558 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The government-owned coal mining and refining corporation company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,085 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, CIL's net profit rose 55 per cent from Rs 2,937 crore in Q2FY22.

Moreover, the company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to Rs 28,434 core in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 23,686 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

CIL's revenue from sales in the December quarter increased 23 per cent to Rs 25,990.97 crore on-year from Rs 21,108.21 crore in Q3FY21.

Meanwhile, the company also said that its board has approved second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share of face value Rs 10.

The company has fixed 22 February, 2022 as the Record Date and date of payment is on and from Friday, 11 March, 2022.

Shares of Coal India on Monday closed 2.91 per cent lower at Rs 161.70 apiece on BSE.