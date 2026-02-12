Coal India Q3 results: Profit slips 16% YoY to ₹7,166 crore, declares ₹5.50 interim dividend

State-owned Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal producer, reported a decline in earnings for the December quarter (Q3 FY26), reflecting softer operational performance even as the company continued to reward shareholders with another interim dividend.

Coal India posted a consolidated net profit of about ₹7,166 crore, marking a 16% year-on-year decline from roughly ₹8,500 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter came in at ₹34,924 crore, down nearly 5% YoY compared with ₹36,858 crore a year earlier.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The decline in topline reflects moderation in coal offtake and pricing dynamics that have weighed on earnings momentum across recent quarters, continuing a trend seen earlier in FY26.

Despite the softer financial performance, the Maharatna PSU declared a third interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for FY26, underlining its continued focus on cash returns to investors.

The record date has been fixed for February 18, with payment scheduled on or before March 13.

Coal India has maintained a consistent dividend payout strategy even during periods of earnings pressure, including earlier interim payouts during the fiscal year.

The company has seen fluctuating profitability during the current fiscal year. In the September quarter (Q2 FY26), Coal India reported a sharp profit decline due to operational disruptions such as monsoon-related impacts, though it still announced a sizeable dividend payout.

Advertisement

Operating performance remained under pressure during the December quarter, even as overall expenses stayed broadly contained, reflecting controlled cost escalation alongside softer revenue.

Coal India continues to dominate India’s coal supply — accounting for the bulk of domestic output — making its performance closely tied to power demand, production volumes, and pricing realisations. Future performance will depend on demand from the power sector, volume growth, and cost management as India balances energy security with a gradual transition toward cleaner energy sources.

Shares of the miner settled the day at Rs 419.20, down marginally by 0.96%, from its previous close.