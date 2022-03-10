Colgate-Palmolive India MD & CEO Ram Raghavan promoted to parent firm

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited announced on Thursday that its Managing Director and CEO Ram Raghavan has been promoted to the role of President, Enterprise Oral Care, at its parent firm - Colgate Palmolive Company.

"This is to inform that Nomination & Remuneration Committee ("NRC") of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, noted that effective April 16, 2022, Mr. Ram Raghavan, Managing Director & CEO of the Company has been promoted to President, Enterprise Oral Care, for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent Company of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited," noted Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited in an official statement.

It added that Raghavan would be based out of Colgate Palmolive Company's headquarter in New York. The firm explained that Raghavan has informed the company of his decision to resign from the office of Managing Director and CEO of the company with effect from April 15, 2022.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) has further identified Prabha Narasimhan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and recommended her name to the Board of Directors for her appointment as such effective from September 1, 2022. The Board of Directors is expected to consider the aforesaid matters at its forthcoming Board meeting.

