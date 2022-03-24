Colliers appoints Kanchana Krishnan as MD, Chennai

Professional services and investment management firm Colliers announced the appointment of Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director, Chennai, with immediate effect, on Thursday.

Krishnan has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai and had held leadership roles at Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield and recently at JLL India, advising some of the leading global occupiers, owners, and investors on their real estate strategies, as per the press statement from Colliers.

In her new assignment, Krishnan would strengthen the company’s existing transaction service lines in Chennai and identify opportunities to introduce new service line specialisations by hiring and developing the best industry talent, said the company.

“Kanchana is a ground-breaker in a traditionally male-dominated industry and increasing the number of women in leadership roles is a priority at Colliers,’ said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.

Krishnan said that the real estate market is having a tectonic shift. “We are at an exciting phase where real estate markets are witnessing a tectonic shift in the way we look at the built environment, and these shifts are going to shape the Indian real estate market like never before," said Krishnan.

"I am very excited to be joining an enterprising team of experts at Colliers who truly believe in diversity and inclusion. My priorities will be to focus on improving market share and revenues and nurturing a high-performance ecosystem," she added.