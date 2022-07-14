Colliers appoints Peush Jain as MD for office services

Diversified real estate professional services and investment management firm Colliers announced the appointment of Peush Jain as the Managing Director for Office Services on Thursday. The company aims to build a robust organisation to meet the requirements of clients in a fast-evolving commercial real estate sector in the country.

Colliers stated that it is further strengthening its India leadership with Jain’s appointment.

An industry veteran, Jain has been with CBRE for 20 years, and has held positions such as Managing Director for Office Services, Head of Advisory and Transaction Services, North and East India, Head of Investment Sales, India and Head of Healthcare and Education, India.

Jain is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master's in Strategy and Marketing from the International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi. He has led businesses across office, retail, industrial and other verticals.

Peush Jain said, “We are extremely bullish on the India growth story and in my new role, aim to create solutions for the evolving requirements of clients of every size, sector and geography. With an inclusive work culture, and a deep understanding of the India landscape; we are creating the real estate solutions of tomorrow.”

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers said: “We are focused on bringing the brightest and best minds to build solutions for the future for our clients and are delighted to add an industry leader of Peush’s calibre to the India business. Peush’s more than two-decade-long journey and credibility in the market will help Colliers achieve the full range of significant opportunities we foresee for our occupier clients and people. He has emerged as a leader with a unique ability to harness data and insights from across the business and has been the preferred and trusted partner for many domestic and multi-national clients for decades.”

Nair added that Jain will be responsible for building scale and expanding client relationships for their offices services vertical across the country. He will also focus on leasing, tenant, representation, portfolio assessment and acquisitions for occupiers.

