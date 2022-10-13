Comfortable workplace, clear strategy by leaders is what employees expect most from companies

Comfortable workplace environment is on the top of many Indian employees’ checklist of expectations from their employers as 59 per cent employees in India expect a comfortable workplace and clear strategy and vision provided by C-suite leaders. This is followed by job security as 58 per cent of the Indian workforce expected this from their employers, a study by global communications group BCW revealed.

57 per cent also expect their employers to be leaders who inspire people to perform to their utmost potential accompanied by clarity on growth and career opportunities and access to necessary tools and technology. Other top expectations of the employees included effectiveness of leadership’s decision making, leader visibility, internal communication and employee voice.

This study also went ahead and revealed a generation gap when it came to expectations from their employers. While 65 per cent millennials rate a safe and comfortable workplace as the topmost expectation, for baby boomers -- at 61 per cent -- workplace culture and visible and effective leaders is what they value most. Taking a stand on the issues that matter is important for 55 per cent of Generation X employees whereas 68 per cent of Generation Z prefer open and honest internal communication.

Generation Z employees also value soft skills like support and empathy whereas millennials prefer managers who recognise them and provide growth opportunities. Baby boomers and Generation X, on other hand, value trust and fairness in decision making of their line managers.

Unlike other markets, pay and benefits are not among the top drivers in the top 10 most important expectations in India. BCW Global CEO Donna Imperato noted, “For businesses to move they must move people, and this data illustrates what leaders need to consider to ensure they have an engaged and effective workforce that will help them overcome complex challenges and grow.”

Commenting on how employers can win this war for talent, Head BCW Change, BCW’s organisational change and employee experience practice James Morley said, “To win the war for talent, leaders need to both understand the wide-ranging needs of their workforces and ensure they’re met in order to attract, retain and motivate the talent they need, now and into the future.”

