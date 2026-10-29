'Completely hijacked': Supreme Court slams Corporate Affairs Ministry over NCLT administration

The apex court said the power to appoint tribunal staff must rest with the NCLT President rather than the ministry or private contractors.

"We will not allow you people to continue; we will not allow these private contractors to continue. Let the reference come from the NCLT President. The entire power of appointment must be with the President only," the court observed.

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The remarks came after the bench was informed that recruitment of tribunal staff had been outsourced to a private company. The petitioner had raised concerns that the arrangement could displace existing contractual employees.

However, the court also questioned the appointments of contractual staff, raising concerns over their recruitment and conduct.

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"You (contractual employees) are also backdoor entrants. I know how contractors play their hands. They don't care about judicial/technical members," the bench was quoted as saying. "Let them also go. Let this company also be disbanded. Complete autonomy must be with both presidents of NCLT and NCLAT."

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued notice on the plea, indicating that it would examine the issue from a broader public interest perspective rather than limiting it to the protection of existing contractual employees.

The court suggested that experienced government officials could initially be appointed on deputation, followed by phased regular recruitment. It also said the Centre could consider recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

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Supreme Court flags crumbling NCLT infrastructure

The apex court also directed the presidents of NCLT and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to submit comprehensive proposals within four weeks outlining staffing, infrastructure and other requirements necessary for their functioning.

The lawyers' association highlighted deteriorating conditions at the NCLT's principal bench in Delhi. "The roofs are collapsing, the 8th floor of the Principal Bench has been shut down, the 7th floor has been shut down, two floors have been shut down. All courts are functioning at half strength. It is in shambles," the association told the court.

The association also pointed to 16 vacancies among judicial and technical members.

The court asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to impress upon the Centre the need to provide basic amenities to the tribunals at the earliest.

Venkataramani proposed a joint meeting involving government representatives, the NCLT President and lawyers' associations to address the concerns.

The latest observations follow the Supreme Court's intervention in April, when it took suo motu cognisance of delays in approving corporate insolvency resolution plans. "We take suo motu cognisance of the aforesaid (issue) in larger public interest. The issues need to be addressed on war footing. Otherwise, the purpose of enacting IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016) would stand frustrated," the court had observed.

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