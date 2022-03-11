Concerted campaign of misusing media to defame promoter Ajay Singh: SpiceJet

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh on Thursday issued a statement, clarifying his position on the matter of a warrant that was issued against him for non-appearance in the investigation of a financial fraud case after he was granted protection from arrest by the Delhi Saket court.

Calling the complaint "entirely frivolous and mischievous," Singh said that he informed the officers about his willingness to personally appear to assist the investigation but couldn’t summon for hearing as he was in isolation after his family tested positive for COVID-19.

The sessions court has now protected Singh from arrest and at the same time, asked Singh to join the police investigation.

"While the matter is under investigation, we wish to put certain facts before the media to counter a concerted campaign of misusing the media to defame Ajay Singh in a matter that is still under preliminary investigation," the statement said in response to the article published in the newspaper, Business Standard on March 9, 2022.

"Singh informed the investigating officer of his willingness to personally appear on 13.01.2022 to further assist the investigation. However, due to his family testing positive for Covid, Mr. Singh was forced to home quarantine himself on 13.01.2022. This was also informed to the IO through his representative/counsel. Mr. Singh did not receive any information/summon thereafter for appearance. However, all of a sudden, a warrant was issued for non-appearance in the investigation," the statement said.

The statement claims that Singh has from the very beginning been extending full cooperation and expressed his willingness to join the investigation. "The Court today has provided protection to Mr. Singh and asked him to appear when required. Mr Singh has always cooperated in investigation and will continue to do so in this matter as well," it added.

Singh had filed for anticipatory bail before a court in south Delhi’s Saket where he faced a non-bailable warrant, which can be used to send a person to jail, for allegedly not joining a police investigation despite several notices issued to him. Singh, who is facing charges of cheating, allegedly failed to join the investigation for nearly four months.

According to the FIR, Singh entered into a share-purchase agreement with Delhi-based businessman, Sanjiv Nanda where he agreed to transfer 25 lakh shares of the company for Rs 25 lakh. While 10 lakh shares were to be transferred in favour of his son Chetan Nanda, 15 lakh shares were to be transferred in favour of his wife Priti Nanda.

Subsequently, Nanda was given a delivery instruction slip, a document used to facilitate and authorise the sale or transfer of shares from one account to another. However, when Nanda went to deposit the instruction slips, he was told that the slips were outdated and no share transfer occurred.

The case is expected to be heard next on March 28.