Content monetisation start-up Cosmofeed raises $1.5 mn in seed round

Cosmofeed, a dynamic content monetisation and consumption platform that enables creators to digitally and seamlessly optimise, monetise, and manage their audiences, has announced raising $1.5 million in seed funding.

The round was co-led by growx ventures, Waveform Ventures and 9 Unicorns, with participation from Singapore-based investment holding company Silk Bridge Partners (SBP).

Further, industry leaders like Swati Mohan (CBO - Heads Up For Tails, former CMO - Netflix India), Rannvijay Singha (actor, influencer) and Subhadip Nandy (trader, financial educator) also participated in the round, stated a release.

The funding will allow Cosmofeed to extend its network to a wider audience of relevant end-users. The start-up will also use the funding to ramp up its team and hire people for product, engineering and customer success.

Founded in September 2021 by Vivek Yadav and Vishnu Pathak, Gurgaon-based Cosmofeed helps content creators make money and brings them closer to their community. It does this through its app that allows creators to build premium groups; manage or host online events with one click, and connect with audiences instantly.

"The content creator community has grown exceptionally in the recent past, creating an opportunity for millions of new-age creators to earn passive income through micro-community creation," said Yadav.

"Cosmofeed has been designed with the aim of monetizing the efforts of such creators in a systematic, scalable, and hassle-free manner using technology. Our differentiation lies in identifying and empowering the new-age creators," he added.

Creators can monetise through premium subscriptions, gated content, and webinars while enjoying a real-time seamless pay-out. Since its launch, Cosmofeed has grown rapidly to a user base of 50,000, with a 25 per cent paid cohort.

"There are 1.5 billion WhatsApp and Telegram groups globally with a $50 billion opportunity but creators are unable to monetise the content they create on free groups while struggling to manage private groups," said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder, 9 unicorns.

"CosmoFeed is solving this major problem and helping these creators and professionals by effectively helping them enable the monetisation channels in an optimal manner. We feel content is king and there is immense opportunity in this segment," he added.

