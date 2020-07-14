Coronavirus effect: Apple says return to US offices not possible till year-end

Apple Inc has told its staff that a full return to U.S. offices will not occur before the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an internal video message. The company is also pushing staff to work remotely as the virus forces the company to shut some of its stores again, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 3.3 million people in the United States so far, has led to strict lockdowns and changed the way businesses function, with work from home emerging as the new norm.