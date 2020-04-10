Coronavirus in Maharashtra: IPS officer sent on leave for letting Wadhawans travel

Maharashtra government has sent an IPS officer on compulsory leave for allowing DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel amid lockdown.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, "As per discussion with Hon. CM, Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him".

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were detained at their Mahabaleshwar farmhouse in a Maharashtra's Satara district after they were caught violating the lockdown.

The police, alerted by local people, tracked down 23 people including members of the Wadhawan family at the farmhouse. They have all been quarantined there.

According to local police officials, the family drove to the town, over 250 km from Mumbai, in five cars on Wednesday night. They travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts were sealed.

All 23 people will be booked under section 188 of IPC (disobedience of lawful order of public servant). Deshmukh said a probe will be conducted into this.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently issued summons to Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in Yes Bank case and asked them to appear on March 17. They skipped summons for the third time, citing risk of coronavirus.

The CBI is considering taking them into custody once their quarantine ends.

