Coronavirus lockdown: Congress asks govt to share profits from low crude oil prices with people

The Congress accused the government on Monday of indulging in profiteering from low crude oil prices when the country is in the grip of coronavirus pandemic, and stressed that it is time to care for the people and "share a part of the Rs 20 lakh crore profit".

The need of the hour and immediate necessity is to share a part of this profit made by the government in the last six years, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said. He said it is time to reduce taxes or give it back in some other form to farmers, labourers and common people suffering amid lockdown due to COVID-19 and due to the country's economic downturn.

"It is not a time for profiteering, it is a time for the government to do profit sharing and do some sharing and caring. This is the need of the hour and the immediate necessity," he said at a press conference addressed through video conferencing. Singhvi also alleged that the Centre has made a profit of around Rs 20 lakh crore in the last six years.

"Our question today to you is, why are you not passing on a fraction of these humongous gains," he posed, adding, "The BJP needs to realise that it has to stop solo profiteering; instead of stealing touch it has to give a healing touch."

Singhvi recalled that the price of crude oil internationally was hovering around USD 108 per barrel in March 2014 and now, six years later on March 30, 2020, it was at a historic low of USD 23 per barrel.

Lives are most important, followed by livelihood, the Congress leader said "We want to draw your attention to GDP -- Gas Diesel Petrol -- during lockdown and how they should be harnessed to deal with the lockdown," he said.

