Coronavirus outbreak: General Motors suspends production at Maharashtra unit till March 31

In a bid to support the government efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, US-based auto major General Motors on Monday said it will suspend production at its Talegaon manufacturing facility, in Maharashtra.

"The suspension of production began on Saturday, March 21, 2020, and will run until Tuesday, March 31, 2020," General Motors said in a press release on Monday.

Commenting on the development, Asif Khatri, Vice President of Manufacturing, GM India, said, "The safety and well-being of our employees is of the utmost priority."

"These steps are necessary in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with the government of Maharashtra's initiatives to stop the spread of this pandemic," he added.

General Motors further stated that it will keep Talegaon site employees up to date with the latest information from government sources, including personal health and safety recommendations.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has put Maharashtra under curfew with effective from Monday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus. Maharashtra, which has been the worst hit, has reported 23 new cases on Monday, taking the total of positive cases to 97 -- the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far.

Earlier on Sunday, several automotive manufacturing companies announced to halt their operations at their respective plants due to the pandemic. Among the Indian automakers that have closed their operations tentatively are Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motor Corp, Toyota, Fiat and Honda cars.

India's largest vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has decided to stop manufacturing vehicles in Haryana's Manesar and Gurugram plants for an indefinite period. Besides, the car maker will also stop research and development work at Rohtak unit from March 23.