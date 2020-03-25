Coronavirus outbreak: OYO offers free stay to medical staff in US; Ivanka Trump lauds effort

Indian hotel chain OYO Hotels & Homes has offered free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders in the United States amid coronavirus outbreak. In a press statement, Ritesh Agarwal-founded Indian start-up said that medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO hotel in the US from March 24, so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge.

"All of us at OYO are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices all the medical personnel are making to save lives and stop the spread of Covid-19," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible illness," he said.

The deadly Covid-19 disease has infected more than 400,000 people across the world and has taken more than 18,000 lives. The US has also been badly hit by coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 55,000 positive cases and over 750 deaths.

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor, has hailed the kind gesture of the company, terming it as "impactful acts of benevolence". She made her comment while retweeting a press release by the OYO.

OYO Hotels are offering free stays to our amazing medical professionals and first responders fighting this virus on the frontlines. These kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world #TogetherApart. https://t.co/Ka4liIyHyg - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 24, 2020

Thanking Ivanka, Ritesh Agarwal said that OYO along with its hotel partners & OYOpreneurs want to do the right thing in these crisis times.

Thank you @IvankaTrump. Medical first responders are working tirelessly for us. In these tough times, @oyorooms along with our hotel partners & OYOpreneurs want to do the right thing. We stand #TogetherApart to assist our frontliners against #coronavirus.https://t.co/ZQeBVC0Hg5 - Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) March 24, 2020

The company said it will do all it can to make the lives of the "brave" medical personnel a little better.

"It is our responsibility to give back. To all the medical personnel fighting this disease on the front lines, we welcome you and we can't be grateful enough."

The OYO press release said that medical personnel in the US can call (+1) 628-213-7020 with the code OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS to get their reservation for the nearest OYO. With a valid active First Responder identification, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs of their stay, it said.

Back India, OYO has also offered support to the Indian government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian unicorn is in talks with several States' health departments to understand how it can to offer its network of hotels as quarantine centres for suspected Covid-19 cases as well as those who have to compulsorily self-isolate themselves.

