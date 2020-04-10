Coronavirus: Quickr's Still Open app locates essentials shops, testing centres nearby

Quickr has launched a website, Still Open to help citizens locate essential services shops and COVID-19 testing centres nearby as India is undergoes a 21-day lockdown to combat novel coronavirus. Apart from helping users locate nearby essential services, this site also helps them find a link to donate to PM-CARES Fund and provides a primer on the precautions to be taken against coronavirus. Still Open is a crowdsourcing platform that ensures the website is updated regularly. Due to its crowdsourcing nature, users can share their feedback about any particular store such as if the store is open or not, hygiene standards at the store, products available and much more.

Where to access Still Open

This platform also allows users to upload images and reviews of the place. Still Open can be used on desktop or laptop as well as smartphones. In order to avail this facility by Quickr on your desktop or laptop, you can visit Still Open website. The website will then ask you to activate your desktop's location services.

After activating your location services, the site will reload and redirect you to a page wherein you will be provided with an option to donate or share the page with your friends. You can change your location, choose a particular service that you are trying to find, COVID-19 precautions and a link to make donations to the PM-CARES fund. After this, you can choose the service you are looking for and access information about the specific service centers nearby. It also provides directions to the users. You can also provide your feedback about the stores by pressing the Update button that is right next to their name.

Still Open service is available in English in 23 cities across India.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Rapido partners with BigBasket, Big Baazar to deliver essentials

Also read: India Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi to hold virtual meet with CMs on April 11; country's death toll at 199